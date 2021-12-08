Not everyone sold on new Penn Station plans

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A lot of activity goes on around Penn Station—not just commuters—as it’s one of the city’s major business and community centers. Construction is currently underway in and around the transit hub, with more projects planned.

That includes a major one from the state of New York. But some neighbors say those plans are going to erase significant pieces of New York City history.

Neighbors and preservationists are worried about demolishing buildings and a sky bridge along West 32nd Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. They held a rally on Tuesday after meeting at the new train hall. Touring the area, a coalition of neighborhood groups, city planners, and preservationists continue their protest.

Sam Turvey is head of ReThinkNYC and a co-coordinator of the Empire Station Coalition. “What we are advocating for is a transit plan that expands the region’s core, so there is not pressure on real estate that you have no choice to destroy everything in its sights,” he said.

In November, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced A new plan that is billed as a scaled-down version of what had been proposed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

It trims 1.4 million square feet from new development plans, decreases new building heights, doubles areas for passenger circulation, adds 8 acres of public space, and requires at least one residential building and 540 permanently affordable units.

Officials have said a task force of stakeholders and community members will continue to help shape the project. The protestors want concerned citizens to contact their elected leaders as the plans progress.