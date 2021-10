NEW YORK (PIX11) — Twin manhole flames erupted on a Queens street overnight, impacting power service for several customers, officials said. The columns on fire took shape on a street in Ridgewood, Queens around 1:30 a.m.

A spokesperson with Con Edison confirmed the fire was related to the nor’easter that brought heavy rain and damaging winds throughout the region. At least eight Con Ed customers were affected, the spokesperson said.

Con Edison crews and the FDNY responded to the scene.