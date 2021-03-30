NJ man sentenced to nearly 6 years for traveling to meet an Albany minor for sex, sending her obscene material

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Recep Sandikci, 46, of North Plainfield, New Jersey was sentenced on Monday to 71 months in prison for attempting to meet an Albany-area 13-year-old girl for sex, as well as for sending her obscene material.

As part of his previous guilty plea, Sandikci admitted to driving from New Jersey to New York on August 6, 2019, in order to meet and have sex with the girl. During communications between the two through a cellphone application, Sandikci sent the girl sexually explicit images. He was arrested in an Albany County parking lot where he thought he was meeting her.

United States District Judge Mae D’Agostino also imposed a 15-year term of supervised release, which will begin after Sandikci is released from prison. He is also required to pay a $5,000 special assessment fee and register as a sex offender.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. For more information, visit the Project Safe Childhood website.