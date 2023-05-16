ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 19-year-old from Niskayuna was honored on Tuesday for overcoming a traumatic brain injury as a result of school bullying.

Isabella Sementilli was in the fourth grade when someone took the chair she was going to sit in, and she fell and hit the back of her head. She was out of school for several years and was not allowed to play tennis or enjoy rollerblading.

Now, Sementilli is an advocate for anti-bullying and brain injury awareness. She also authored the book “The Short Story of One Tough Cookie: A True Story” and created a cookie named Iznettes®️, which she sells and donates the proceeds.

“She turned her personal tragedy into something very positive for others,” Sen. Tedisco said.

Sen. Tedisco honored her with a Woman of Distinction Award at the Legislative Office Building in Albany. The award was part of a ceremony where each lawmaker selects one woman to be honored by the state.