Nine Pin Cider, three Hudson Valley businesses unveil new cider flavor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nine Pin Ciderworks announced a new flavor of cider as part of their limited release series. The new flavor? Maple Apple Jack.

The latest edition was a partnership with three Hudson Valley businesses, including Samascott Orchards in Kinderhook, Harvest Spirits Distillery in Valatie and Crown Maple in Dover Plains.

The four-way collaboration features apples from Samascott, which are fermented in Harvest Distillery’s Apple Jack bourbon barrels, and infused with maple syrup from Crown Maple. Maple Apple Jack will be released to the public on Tuesday, March 2.

“We are very pleased to be a part of this collaboration,” said Derek Grout, founder and distiller at Harvest Spirits. “It’s great when New York Businesses come together and create something so special all sourced from the Hudson Valley.”

Secret Stash Maple Apple Jack, with an APV of 6.4% is available in 12oz four-pack cans in Nine Pin’s Tasting Room, at local farmer’s markets and on Nine Pin’s website.