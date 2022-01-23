Niagara Falls to be lit in red, white and blue for the Bills

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls is going red, white and blue for the Bills tonight as they gear up to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday the Bills give New York a reason to celebrate and she’ll be cheering them on. The lights turn on at dusk and will alternate from its normal illumination to the Bills colors.

“The Buffalo Bills have given New York a reason to celebrate and tonight people across the state will be rooting for them,” Hochul said. “As a proud Western New Yorker, I’ll be cheering the loudest as we watch the Bills take on the Chiefs. Go Bills!”

A Niagara Falls State Park representative recommends Prospect Point at the park and Goat Island as the two best spots to catch the light show. They remind visitors to dress for the cold and wear appropriate footwear.