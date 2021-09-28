Niagara Falls equips school bus stop signs with cameras

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The city of Niagara Falls is telling drivers to hit the brakes around school buses. Starting Monday, all stop-arms on buses were equipped with cameras to snap a picture of any car that passes a stopped school bus.

The fine for illegally passing a school bus in New York is $250 for the first offense and can go as high as $1,000. It’s estimated that every day, 50,000 drivers across New York fail to stop. Officials hope that these cameras will change their behavior.

“The younger kids—like 4 to 8 years old—they’re most at risk of being in an accident because they’re not very visible around the bus and they’re also, you know, more likely to run into traffic, or see somebody they know, or just jut out without looking both ways,” said Capt. Angela Munn with the Niagara Falls Police.