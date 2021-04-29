New York’s top 50 counties by COVID vaccination rate

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors.
As of April 27, the U.S. had reached 573,355 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 32.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of February 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in New York using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of April 26.
In New York, 32.2% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 29.2% nationwide. The 12 counties not included—Allegany, the Bronx, Cattaraugus, Delaware, Fulton, Brooklyn, Lewis, Orange, Orleans, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Wyoming—all have comparatively lower vaccination rates. Keep reading to see where your county ranks among COVID-19 vaccination rates in New York:
50. Livingston County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.1% (18,331 fully vaccinated)
- 9.6% lower vaccination rate than the New York State average
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (7,439 fully vaccinated)
- 0.6% lower vaccination rate than the New York State average
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (58 total deaths)
- 65.4% fewer deaths per 100k residents than the New York State average
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,512 (4,097 total cases)
- 37.6% fewer cases per 100k residents than the New York State average
49. Rockland County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.2% (94,999 fully vaccinated)
- 9.3% lower vaccination rate than the state average
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (35,128 fully vaccinated)
- 4.6% higher vaccination rate than the state average
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (949 total deaths)
- 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than the state average
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,145 (46,083 total cases)
- 35.5% more cases per 100k residents than the state average
48. Queens County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.4% (661,679 fully vaccinated)
- 8.7% lower vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (204,351 fully vaccinated)
- 14.5% lower vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (9,659 total deaths)
- 61.3% more deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,889 (267,966 total cases)
- 13.9% more cases per 100k residents
47. Richmond County (Staten Island)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.4% (139,771 fully vaccinated)
- 8.7% lower vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (50,191 fully vaccinated)
- 2.5% lower vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (1,765 total deaths)
- 39.5% more deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,150 (72,136 total cases)
- 45.1% more cases per 100k residents
46. Chenango County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.5% (13,948 fully vaccinated)
- 8.4% lower vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (6,055 fully vaccinated)
- 5.2% lower vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (75 total deaths)
- 40.2% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,806 (3,213 total cases)
- 34.8% fewer cases per 100k residents
45. Oswego County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.6% (34,677 fully vaccinated)
- 8.1% lower vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (12,477 fully vaccinated)
- 2.3% lower vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (90 total deaths)
- 71.1% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,065 (7,103 total cases)
- 41.9% fewer cases per 100k residents
44. Greene County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.6% (13,973 fully vaccinated)
- 8.1% lower vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (6,082 fully vaccinated)
- 12.6% lower vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (74 total deaths)
- 41.0% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,784 (3,201 total cases)
- 35.0% fewer cases per 100k residents
43. Washington County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.7% (18,189 fully vaccinated)
- 7.8% lower vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (7,699 fully vaccinated)
- 3.4% lower vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (56 total deaths)
- 65.8% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,773 (2,921 total cases)
- 54.3% fewer cases per 100k residents
42. Tioga County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.1% (14,530 fully vaccinated)
- 6.5% lower vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (6,037 fully vaccinated)
- 7.9% lower vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (61 total deaths)
- 52.3% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,294 (3,516 total cases)
- 30.1% fewer cases per 100k residents
41. Genesee County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.2% (17,314 fully vaccinated)
- 6.2% lower vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (7,468 fully vaccinated)
- 4.2% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (121 total deaths)
- 20.7% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,994 (5,152 total cases)
- 13.9% fewer cases per 100k residents
40. Seneca County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.3% (10,305 fully vaccinated)
- 5.9% lower vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.9% (4,331 fully vaccinated)
- 0.0% lower vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (56 total deaths)
- 38.0% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,603 (1,906 total cases)
- 46.3% fewer cases per 100k residents
39. Suffolk County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.6% (452,375 fully vaccinated)
- 5.0% lower vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (172,535 fully vaccinated)
- 3.9% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (3,335 total deaths)
- 15.0% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,265 (195,864 total cases)
- 27.0% more cases per 100k residents
38. Herkimer County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.6% (18,738 fully vaccinated)
- 5.0% lower vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (8,508 fully vaccinated)
- 0.8% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (107 total deaths)
- 34.6% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,094 (4,963 total cases)
- 22.5% fewer cases per 100k residents
37. Steuben County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.8% (29,398 fully vaccinated)
- 4.3% lower vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (11,867 fully vaccinated)
- 4.8% lower vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (142 total deaths)
- 44.0% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,751 (6,439 total cases)
- 35.3% fewer cases per 100k residents
36. Chautauqua County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.1% (39,455 fully vaccinated)
- 3.4% lower vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (17,239 fully vaccinated)
- 1.1% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (137 total deaths)
- 59.4% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,722 (8,531 total cases)
- 35.6% fewer cases per 100k residents
35. Yates County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.2% (7,763 fully vaccinated)
- 3.1% lower vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.3% (3,686 fully vaccinated)
- 6.8% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 104 (26 total deaths)
- 60.9% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,516 (1,125 total cases)
- 56.7% fewer cases per 100k residents
34. Wayne County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.4% (28,220 fully vaccinated)
- 2.5% lower vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (11,078 fully vaccinated)
- 2.8% lower vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (67 total deaths)
- 71.8% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,980 (5,377 total cases)
- 42.7% fewer cases per 100k residents
33. Niagara County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.7% (66,327 fully vaccinated)
- 1.6% lower vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (27,609 fully vaccinated)
- 4.2% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (336 total deaths)
- 39.5% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,969 (18,770 total cases)
- 14.1% fewer cases per 100k residents
32. Madison County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.7% (22,519 fully vaccinated)
- 1.6% lower vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (7,817 fully vaccinated)
- 10.0% lower vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (88 total deaths)
- 53.4% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,133 (4,351 total cases)
- 41.3% fewer cases per 100k residents
31. Montgomery County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.9% (15,684 fully vaccinated)
- 0.9% lower vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.3% (7,286 fully vaccinated)
- 20.6% higher vaccination rat
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (118 total deaths)
- 9.8% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,114 (3,994 total cases)
- 22.3% fewer cases per 100k residents
30. Cayuga County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.9% (24,399 fully vaccinated)
- 0.9% lower vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (10,015 fully vaccinated)
- 1.5% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (90 total deaths)
- 55.6% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,786 (5,962 total cases)
- 25.4% fewer cases per 100k residents
29. Dutchess County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.0% (94,064 fully vaccinated)
- 0.6% lower vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.3% (35,408 fully vaccinated)
- 2.2% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (440 total deaths)
- 43.6% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,650 (28,392 total cases)
- 7.6% fewer cases per 100k residents
28. Otsego County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.0% (19,009 fully vaccinated)
- 0.6% lower vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (8,012 fully vaccinated)
- 4.6% lower vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 79 (47 total deaths)
- 70.3% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,488 (3,265 total cases)
- 47.4% fewer cases per 100k residents
27. Cortland County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.3% (15,373 fully vaccinated)
- 0.3% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (5,518 fully vaccinated)
- 5.9% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (60 total deaths)
- 52.6% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,564 (3,599 total cases)
- 27.6% fewer cases per 100k residents
26. Chemung County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.6% (27,180 fully vaccinated)
- 1.2% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (10,639 fully vaccinated)
- 0.6% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (133 total deaths)
- 40.2% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,722 (7,279 total cases)
- 16.5% fewer cases per 100k residents
25. Broome County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.0% (62,812 fully vaccinated)
- 2.5% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (25,762 fully vaccinated)
- 7.4% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (352 total deaths)
- 30.5% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,322 (17,758 total cases)
- 10.7% fewer cases per 100k residents
24. Oneida County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.2% (76,010 fully vaccinated)
- 3.1% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (29,544 fully vaccinated)
- 3.9% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (499 total deaths)
- 18.0% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,483 (21,685 total cases)
- 9.2% fewer cases per 100k residents
23. Erie County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.7% (310,029 fully vaccinated)
- 4.7% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (117,567 fully vaccinated)
- 7.2% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (1,729 total deaths)
- 29.3% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,238 (84,866 total cases)
- 11.5% fewer cases per 100k residents
22. Schenectady County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.8% (52,443 fully vaccinated)
- 5.0% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (19,496 fully vaccinated)
- 11.6% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (194 total deaths)
- 53.0% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,097 (12,575 total cases)
- 22.4% fewer cases per 100k residents
21. Rensselaer County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.2% (54,352 fully vaccinated)
- 6.2% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (19,370 fully vaccinated)
- 7.4% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 86 (137 total deaths)
- 67.7% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,819 (10,823 total cases)
- 34.7% fewer cases per 100k residents
20. Putnam County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.3% (33,750 fully vaccinated)
- 6.5% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.0% (12,062 fully vaccinated)
- 4.8% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (91 total deaths)
- 65.0% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,539 (10,362 total cases)
- 0.9% more cases per 100k residents
19. Monroe County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.4% (262,330 fully vaccinated)
- 9.9% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (92,234 fully vaccinated)
- 7.2% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (1,042 total deaths)
- 47.4% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,457 (62,728 total cases)
- 19.0% fewer cases per 100k residents
18. Jefferson County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (38,939 fully vaccinated)
- 10.2% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.7% (12,281 fully vaccinated)
- 21.3% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 59 (65 total deaths)
- 77.8% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,048 (5,544 total cases)
- 51.7% fewer cases per 100k residents
17. Ulster County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.6% (63,224 fully vaccinated)
- 10.6% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (23,081 fully vaccinated)
- 1.7% lower vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (247 total deaths)
- 47.7% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,503 (13,323 total cases)
- 28.1% fewer cases per 100k residents
16. Westchester County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (348,002 fully vaccinated)
- 11.8% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (117,313 fully vaccinated)
- 7.2% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (2,249 total deaths)
- 12.8% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,131 (127,046 total cases)
- 25.8% more cases per 100k residents
15. St. Lawrence County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (38,823 fully vaccinated)
- 11.8% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.9% (14,106 fully vaccinated)
- 12.3% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (95 total deaths)
- 66.9% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,842 (6,294 total cases)
- 44.0% fewer cases per 100k residents
14. Columbia County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.1% (21,454 fully vaccinated)
- 12.1% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (9,489 fully vaccinated)
- 0.8% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (100 total deaths)
- 36.8% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,500 (3,865 total cases)
- 37.7% fewer cases per 100k residents
13. Nassau County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (492,972 fully vaccinated)
- 12.7% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.8% (177,102 fully vaccinated)
- 10.6% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (3,127 total deaths)
- 13.5% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,217 (179,350 total cases)
- 26.6% more cases per 100k residents
12. New York County (Manhattan)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (598,551 fully vaccinated)
- 14.3% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (178,164 fully vaccinated)
- 0.6% lower vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (4,366 total deaths)
- 0.8% more deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,232 (134,070 total cases)
- 21.2% fewer cases per 100k residents
11. Franklin County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (18,410 fully vaccinated)
- 14.3% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.6% (6,679 fully vaccinated)
- 18.0% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 24 (12 total deaths)
- 91.0% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,876 (2,439 total cases)
- 53.3% fewer cases per 100k residents
10. Schuyler County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.3% (6,638 fully vaccinated)
- 15.8% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.7% (2,842 fully vaccinated)
- 12.0% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 79 (14 total deaths)
- 70.3% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,644 (1,005 total cases)
- 45.9% fewer cases per 100k residents
9. Ontario County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (41,473 fully vaccinated)
- 17.4% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.0% (16,519 fully vaccinated)
- 12.5% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (92 total deaths)
- 68.4% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,388 (7,013 total cases)
- 38.8% fewer cases per 100k residents
8. Onondaga County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (175,920 fully vaccinated)
- 18.6% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.9% (60,444 fully vaccinated)
- 15.4% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (664 total deaths)
- 45.9% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,957 (36,643 total cases)
- 23.8% fewer cases per 100k residents
7. Albany County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (117,023 fully vaccinated)
- 18.9% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.4% (40,177 fully vaccinated)
- 16.2% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (347 total deaths)
- 57.1% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,848 (23,976 total cases)
- 24.8% fewer cases per 100k residents
6. Saratoga County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (92,506 fully vaccinated)
- 24.8% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.0% (32,416 fully vaccinated)
- 15.6% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 71 (164 total deaths)
- 73.3% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,367 (14,635 total cases)
- 39.0% fewer cases per 100k residents
5. Tompkins County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (41,729 fully vaccinated)
- 26.7% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.8% (11,700 fully vaccinated)
- 16.8% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 49 (50 total deaths)
- 81.6% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,025 (4,113 total cases)
- 61.5% fewer cases per 100k residents
4. Warren County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (26,364 fully vaccinated)
- 28.0% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (10,222 fully vaccinated)
- 7.4% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 89 (57 total deaths)
- 66.5% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,402 (3,454 total cases)
- 48.3% fewer cases per 100k residents
3. Essex County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (15,574 fully vaccinated)
- 31.1% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.3% (6,116 fully vaccinated)
- 5.2% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (26 total deaths)
- 73.7% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,102 (1,513 total cases)
- 60.7% fewer cases per 100k residents
2. Clinton County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (34,366 fully vaccinated)
- 32.6% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.0% (11,950 fully vaccinated)
- 29.4% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 41 (33 total deaths)
- 84.6% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,768 (4,642 total cases)
- 44.8% fewer cases per 100k residents
1. Hamilton County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (2,694 fully vaccinated)
- 89.4% higher vaccination rate
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 93.5% (1,315 fully vaccinated)
- 44.1% higher vaccination rate
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 45 (2 total deaths)
- 83.1% fewer deaths per 100k residents
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,839 (302 total cases)
- 34.5% fewer cases per 100k residents