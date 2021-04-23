New York’s largest Earth Day Celebration kicks off Friday

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – Volunteer groups across New York State are making final preparations for the annual Canal Clean Sweep, the spring cleaning of the NYS Canal System and Canalway Trail. More than 100 events scheduled for the Canal Clean Sweep will happen April 23-25.

Events will take place across the 524-mile-long Canal System, providing opportunities for residents to give back to their local communities and to show pride in a unique cultural and recreational resource.

Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, each Canal Clean Sweep event is limited to 10 participants this year. Clean-up organizers are responsible for making sure that all volunteers wear a mask for the duration of the clean-up event, maintain a minimum distance of six feet, and encourage use of hand sanitizer. Volunteers who have any signs of illness or have potentially been exposed to COVID-19 within the previous two weeks should not participate.

“The annual Canal Clean Sweep is an opportunity to celebrate Earth Day and ensures our state’s iconic Canal System remains environmentally healthy for future generations,” said Brian Stratton, Director of the Canal Corporation. “In 2020 alone, the Erie Canalway Trail saw nearly 3.9 million visitors and because of the dedicated New Yorkers who participate in this event, millions more will be able to continue to appreciate the canal’s scenic and historic sites in 2021 and for years to come.”