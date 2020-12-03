New York’s Independent Redistricting Commission meeting Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission is holding a meeting at 11 a.m. This is a public meeting that will be streamed online by both houses of the state legislature.

The Commission determines the district lines for Congressional and state Legislative Offices. The specifics of redistricting districts are determined in many ways by the Census. Current business at their meetings typically includes bylaws, public outreach, staffing and budget plans.

The state will also release a recording of the meeting after it concludes.