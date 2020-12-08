New York’s Attorney General guesting on the ‘The View’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Albany Broadcasting recently partnered with United Way of the Greater Capital Region on its Chromebooks for Kids initiative - an effort to close the technology gap and help local students who are facing significant challenges learning remotely this year. The initiative raised $4,400 and is providing Chromebooks to 4th Family and C.O.C.O.A. House to be used by students at their after-school and mentorship programs.

“We’ve seen a big push around closing the technology gap for local students, but the reality is there are still holes. Community programs like these are providing critical support services to students who are really struggling with remote learning and other social impacts of the pandemic. Thanks to this partnership with Albany Broadcasting we’re able to ensure these programs are equipped to adapt and continue to operate safely,” said Peter Gannon, President & CEO of United Way of the Greater Capital Region.