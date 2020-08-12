New York’s 50-person wedding rule successfully challenged

New York News

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled in favor of two couples who sued for the right to have more than 50 people at their weddings in western New York, despite the state’s pandemic-related restrictions.

U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby issued the preliminary injunction Friday in a case involving couples who had booked weddings at Arrowhead Golf Club in Akron. The ruling allows the venue to operate under the same 50% capacity rule as restaurants serving dinner indoors.

A Cuomo administration spokesperson called the decision “irresponsible” and said they were exploring legal remedies. 

