New Yorkers quit their jobs in 2021 at the lowest rate in the US

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new report by ChamberOfCommerce.org shows the rate at which people quit their jobs in each state in 2021. Overall, New York had the lowest rate at 1.8%.

The report said about 1,581,000 New Yorkers quit their jobs last year. In total, about 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs as of November 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Both total quits and quit rates have been rising since the spring of 2020. The report contributes this to the COVID-19 pandemic. It says the pandemic has caused many workers to reassess their priorities and look for jobs that offer more flexibility as well as better pay and benefits.

The quit rate has been rising across nearly every industry. The report said the highest quit rate is in the accommodation and food service industry, which includes restaurants, bars, and hotels, at 5.7%.

The state with the highest quit rate in 2021 was Alaska at 3.8%. That’s about 115,000 people who quit their jobs in the state.

Top 10 states with the highest quit rates in 2021

Alaska (3.8% or 115,000 people) Nevada (3.8% or 500,000 people) Georgia (3.5% or 1,598,000 people) Kentucky (3.4% or 636,000 people) Hawaii (3.4% or 191,000 people) Mississippi (3.2% or 366,000 people) North Carolina (3.2% or 1,418,000 people) Wyoming (3.2% or 860,000 people) South Carolina (3.1% or 667,000 people) West Virginia (3.1% or 215,000 people)

For the report, ChamberofCommerce.org used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

To view the full report, you can visit the ChamberofCommerce.org website.