New Yorkers feel left behind as other states push reopenings

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A slew of reopenings are happening across the country, including in Massachusetts. Some say it’s not happening fast enough in New York.

As infection rates continue to drop and states begin to reopen, small businesses like Cindy’s Europa Café in Amsterdam are hoping, at least, for an increase in capacity.

“My son yesterday said let’s pick up and move to Texas,” said owner Cynthia Andrilla.

As states continue to ease dining restrictions, she’s wondering why hasn’t New York?

“I need to run on a normal basis, on an everyday life basis — no pandemic, 80 percent capacity 100 percent of the time to make the smallest amount of profit,” Andrilla said.

Dining has reopened to 100 percent capacity in neighboring Massachusetts with proper social distancing and mask wearing protocols. Texas has gone a step further to lift the mask mandate.

“When you’re seeing other states loosen up and allow the residents to do more, it really begs the question how much do we open up and still be safe,” said Montgomery County Executive Matthew Ossenfort.

Ossenfort said it’s time to lift some of the governor’s emergency restrictions especially in more rural areas like Montgomery County.

“I think we’re more than ready, especially now, with the supply of vaccine coming to bear. Now is as good of a time as any to start looking at that, and time to make some common sense decision,” Ossenfort said.

Wednesday, Governor Cuomo eased restrictions on ‘gathering limits’ starting April 2 for event, arts and entertainment venues. For Andrilla, she hopes small businesses aren’t forgotten.

“We listen to all the guidelines. Every day when we close, from top to bottom we sterilize. You know, we go above and beyond to keep our customers safe,” Andrilla said.