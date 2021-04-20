New Yorker sentenced for dismembering grandmother

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) — In January Of 2019, 31-Year-Old Naythen Aubain was accused of killing and dismembering his grandmother and her landlady. Over two years later, he appeared in Oneida County Court and received a 15 to 30 year sentence.

Aubain plead guilty to two counts of second degree manslaughter for the deaths of 90-year-old Katerine Aubain and 87-year-old Jane Wentka.

“Those sentences just imposed are to run consecutive, back to back with one another for a total of 15 to 30 years in state prison,” said Oneida County Court judge Robert Bauer.

Aubain read a letter to the families of the victims. “Words can’t express how sorry I am for what I did. I loved Jane and my grandmother very much. They were the only people that cared about me in this world,” Aubain read.

Both the prosecution and defense believe this case took so long because they had to determine his mental state when the crimes were committed.

“There were a lot of doctors or a lot of investigations by doctors, I mean there was COVID in between, but this wasn’t as simple as maybe some other types of murder cases,” said Adam Tyksinski, an Assistant Public Defender with the Oneida County Court.