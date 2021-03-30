New Yorker injured in sword attack

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Monday, just before midnight, Elmira police responded to a residence on South Main Street for a report of a man being stabbed with a sword.

Brandon MacEwan mugshot

According to police, upon arrival, officers located a male victim with a stab wound to his abdominal area.

Erway ambulance and the Elmira Fire Department delivered medical attention to the victim on scene. He was later transported by Erway’s Ambulance to a local hospital to receive further medical attention.

Officers responding to the area located a man—Brandon MacEwan, 33, of Elmira—matching the description given by a witness. The witness then confirmed to police that the suspect they had in custody was the man who had attacked the victim with a sword.

MacEwan was detained as part of the investigation, and police charged him with first-degree assault.

According to police, the victim is still under medical care at a local hospital, but is currently in stable condition.

