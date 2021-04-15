New Yorker airlifted to hospital after being run over by a tractor

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was airlifted to Syracuse on Wednesday afternoon after being partially run over by a tractor in the town of Clayton.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says that on April 14, employees of TJ Paving and Trucking reported the tractor accident.

Police said that James Desormeau, owner of the paving business, was pinned under the tractor while trying to start it. The tractor then lurched forward, partially driving over him. Employees then maneuvered the tractor off Desormeau and called 911.

Upon arrival of law enforcement and EMS services, Desormeau was reported to be alert and conscious after the incident.

Responders presumed he had internal injuries, so Desormeau was sent by Thousand Islands Rescue Service to a landing zone in Pamelia and flown to SUNY Upstate by Mercy Flight.