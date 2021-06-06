New York woman transforms backyards from bland to beautiful

SNYDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a time where so many employers are struggling to find workers, a local college student is working on her career so she can pay her way through college. And her neighbors far and wide are benefitting.

If you’re looking for Emma Baker-Terhaar this summer, there’s a good chance you’ll find her in someone’s backyard, transforming dull surfaces into masterpieces. At first just a way to leave her mark on her parents’ house when she went away to college, the project has turned into a way to pay for school while furthering her career.

“I actually had just done this one for my mom thinking that was it. And then my mom convinced me to put it on Facebook to see if anyone wants it. And it turns out people did,” Emma said.

This will be Emma’s third full summer of creating personalized murals and other outdoor art projects for dozens of her neighbors. Last summer was filled with 70 works, and the Amherst High School grad is already well on her way to topping that this summer.

For Emma, who will be a junior next fall at the Art Institute of Chicago, your fence or garage — or any surface really — is her blank canvas.

“And I love when people have crazy requests. (Like what?) Like a family of flamingos or two dragons fighting, fire and ice,” Emma said. “I love when people repost it and I get to see them loving it in their backyard. And it just makes the fences pop. It makes them look really cool.”

The spots are filling up quickly for Emma, so if you’re interested in having her transform your fence or garage wall, connect with her via Facebook.