New York woman indicted on 101 weapon, drug, animal abuse charges

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Kiraly Zepp of Erin has been indicted on 101 charges by a Chemung County Grand Jury.

The indictment includes 36 indictments for criminal possession of a weapon; 32 counts of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals (failure to provide proper sustenance); 32 counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to impounded animals; and one count of criminal possession of marijuana after state police said they found 95 pounds of it.

According to the indictment, Zepp allegedly had 32 dogs, including multiple puppies, who did not receive a “sufficient supply of good or wholesome air, food, shelter, or water” between January 18 and March 18.

The full indictment can be read below: