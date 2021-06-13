New York woman dies after truck hits Amish buggy in Oswego County

Amish buggy crash, County Route 41, town of Richland, Oswego County, New York (Photo: New York State Police)

RICHLAND, N.Y. (WWTI/WSYR) — A woman lost her life last weekend following a crash in Oswego County. New York State Police are investigating the fatal June 6 accident involving a truck and an Amish buggy.

According to Police, a 2017 Dodge Ram pick-up operated by John W. Leathley, 31, from Chittenango, was traveling on County Route 41 when he rear-ended the Amish buggy. Upon impact, both occupants of the buggy were ejected.

This killed Susan Swartzentruber, 22, of Pulaski. She was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.