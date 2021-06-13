New York woman dies after truck hits Amish buggy in Oswego County

RICHLAND, N.Y. (WWTI/WSYR) — A woman lost her life last weekend following a crash in Oswego County. New York State Police are investigating the fatal June 6 accident involving a truck and an Amish buggy.
According to Police, a 2017 Dodge Ram pick-up operated by John W. Leathley, 31, from Chittenango, was traveling on County Route 41 when he rear-ended the Amish buggy. Upon impact, both occupants of the buggy were ejected.
This killed Susan Swartzentruber, 22, of Pulaski. She was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.
The buggy’s second passenger, Enos P. Hershberger, 21, was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police confirmed that Leathley was not injured in the crash. A drug recognition evaluation performed on the truck driver determined him negative for impairment.
State Police said that no criminal charges were expected.