New York woman dies after truck hits Amish buggy in Oswego County

New York News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Amish buggy crash, County Route 41, town of Richland, Oswego County, New York (Photo: New York State Police)

Amish buggy crash, County Route 41, town of Richland, Oswego County, New York (Photo: New York State Police)

RICHLAND, N.Y. (WWTI/WSYR) — A woman lost her life last weekend following a crash in Oswego County. New York State Police are investigating the fatal June 6 accident involving a truck and an Amish buggy.

According to Police, a 2017 Dodge Ram pick-up operated by John W. Leathley, 31, from Chittenango, was traveling on County Route 41 when he rear-ended the Amish buggy. Upon impact, both occupants of the buggy were ejected.

This killed Susan Swartzentruber, 22, of Pulaski. She was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

The buggy’s second passenger, Enos P. Hershberger, 21, was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed that Leathley was not injured in the crash. A drug recognition evaluation performed on the truck driver determined him negative for impairment.

State Police said that no criminal charges were expected.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire