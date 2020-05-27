New York voter registration deadline Friday, May 29

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New Yorkers have until Friday, May 29 to register to vote in this year’s local and federal primaries.

New voters can either register by mail or in person at their county Board of Elections. Registration to vote in the 27th Congressional District only must register in-person by Saturday, June 13.

Voter registration forms can be found on the New York State Board of Elections website and must be postmarked by midnight on Friday. Residents with an NYS Department of Motor Vehicles account can register here. In light of COVID-19, the state Board of Elections is encouraging people to register by mail.

The deadline for voters to change their party affiliation was in February. Voters can submit a change of address until June 3, according to a representative at the Albany County Board of Elections.

Those who want to check their registration status, verify their address, find out their voting location or other general information can check the New York State Board of Elections website.

Local Board of Elections

Albany County– 224 South Pearl Street, Albany- open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Rensselaer County– 1600 7th Avenue, Troy- open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saratoga County– 50 W. High Street, Ballston Spa- open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Schenectady County– 2696 Hamburg Street, Schenectady- open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LATEST STORIES