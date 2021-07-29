New York unemployment claims 78% below 2020

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns in New York. Americans are seeking unemployment benefits at unprecedented levels due to the coronavirus, but many are finding more frustration than relief. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Unemployment rates are continuing to improve in New York. A recent ranking lead by the personal-finance website WalletHub, has found that New York is having a “somewhat successful” recovery from new unemployment claims. According to WalletHub, last week’s claims are lower than rates logged at the beginning of 2020.

Check out the specific findings for this week’s WalletHub unemployment ranking:

Weekly unemployment claims increased by 58.88% compared to the same week in 2019

Weekly unemployment claims decreased by 58.69% compared to the start of 2020

Weekly unemployment claims in New York decreased by 78.22% compared to the same week in 2020

Compared to other states nationwide, New York has the 16th highest recovery since last week and is considered the 23rd most recovered state since the COVID-19 crisis.

Nationwide, in the most recent week, there were 400,000 new unemployment claims, which is a 93% reduction in claims compared to the peak of the pandemic. Additionally, six states had unemployment claims lower than before the pandemic. This included Iowa, Arizona, South Carolina, West Virginia, Arkansas and Vermont.

WalletHub also compared coronavirus job losses to those lost in the Great Recession. A graphic illustrating this is featured below:

The full report can be found on the WalletHub website.