New York trying new ways to get vaccines to different communities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “When I heard they were doing it, thank goodness I was able to get it.”

86-year-old Eunice Jackson was one of over 200 older members of Saint John Baptist Church who got a call over the weekend inviting her to make an appointment at a one day pop up clinic at her church.

“I was going to try to go out to UB site but they didn’t have any appointments. So I couldn’t even make the appointment because they had run out of the medicine,” Jackson added.

This pop-up clinic is part of the states attempt to make the vaccine more available and more trusted in black and brown communities.

The lieutenant governor says if the supply to New York State does not improve it could be August before the vaccine is widely available to the general population. But there are a couple things that could speed up that timeline.

“This is hopefully our worst case scenario. We still are waiting for Johnson and Johnson. One Joe’s you don’t need to come back for two. AstraZeneca, If they get approvals we can increase the number of manufacturers providing this to the federal government. This could change overnight. That could be cut in half if we could all of a sudden get the supply,” Hochul said.