SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — About 300 students from the Capital Region and across New York state took part in a job skills competition on Thursday at SUNY Schenectady.

The competition covered different field skills ranging from automotive and heating equipment repair to nursing, carpentry, and cooking. Students challenged each other in various job skill events.

Organizers said it was about students pushing each other.

“So today, we are looking forward to having our students have a great time doing something that’s outside their comfort zone,” SkillsUSA Advisor Deb Toy said. “Trying something new and challenging themselves and seeing how they place against students from around our region in their chosen career field.”

Students were able to prepare for jobs in their career fields, have opportunities to network with future employers, and get jobs in high demand.