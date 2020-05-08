New York State United Teachers wary of state plan to ‘reimagine education’

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Teachers and officials in education are reacting to New York State’s plan to “reimagine education” in the new normal.

Andy Pallotta, President of New York State United Teachers, says he’d rather see educators with classroom experience involved in decisions about schools, than the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Governor Cuomo previously announced the organization would be working on a plan to reimagine education, focusing heavily on technology challenges faced by students, as well as how technology can be used to recreate classroom environments.

However, Pallotta fears this plan may allow computers and tablets to overwrite the importance of an in-person classroom experience.

“A teacher being in the room, the personal connection, that is priceless,” Pallotta says, “so we know that this is what had to happen now because of the COVID crisis, but nobody really wants to stay in a remote location, teaching and learning.”

Pallotta says classrooms should be brought back together once proper disinfecting and safety practices are laid out for implementation.

“It just needs to be figured out,” Pallotta says, “the bus routes need to be redone. There can’t be 40 kids on a bus anymore. So, how do you do that?”

According to Pallotta, in order to execute safety measures that would theoretically allow for students to return to the classroom, the state needs to allocate more funding to the education system.

