New York State stepping in to provide in-person assistance after Halloween storm

WELLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Last week’s Halloween storm has left a number of counties picking up the pieces from flood damage.

New York State is stepping in this weekend to provide in-person assistance at nine locations.

Dan O’Hara, Director of the Office of Emergency Management for New York State, says anyone can walk in to one of these centers with issues ranging from well water testing, tetanus shots, or temporary living arrangements, and receive assistance.

“The governor wants to make sure that the people that are impacted know that the state of New York is here to help them,” O’Hara told News10, “We want to try to get their life back to some semblance of normalcy.”

Disaster Assistance Services Center locations and their hours of operation are as follows:

Herkimer County Little Falls Senior Community Center 524 E Main St, Little Falls, NY 13365 Dates of Operation: Friday, November 8 Newport Fire Department 7370 Main St, Newport, NY 13416 Dates of Operation: Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9 Dolgeville Municipal Hall 41 North Main St, Dolgeville, NY 13329 Dates of Operation: Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9

Oneida County SUNY Polytechnic Institute 100 Seymour Ave, Utica, NY 13502 Dates of Operation: Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9 Whitesboro Fire Department 171 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro, NY 13492 Dates of Operation: Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9 Frankfort Town Hall Basement 201 3rd Ave, Frankfort, NY 13340 Dates of Operation: Friday, November 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hamilton County OPWDD Speculator Day Hab 2880 Rt. 30, Speculator, NY 12164 Dates of Operation: Friday, November 8 Wells Community Center 1382 State Rt. 30, Wells, NY 12190 Dates of Operation: Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9 Hope Town Office 548 St, Hwy 30, Northville, NY 12134 Dates of Operation: Saturday, November 9



All Disaster Assistance Services Centers will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

