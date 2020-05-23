New York State sees daily deaths dip below 100; Cuomo urges people to get tested

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As New York State continues the reopening process, the trends in COVID-19 data continue to move in the right direction. Take a look at the slides from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s press conference:

According to the state’s health department, the total number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 continues to decline. Despite the decline, over 200 people were still hospitalized on Friday in connection with the coronavirus.

At his press conference Saturday, Cuomo said that getting below 100 daily COVID-19 deaths would be a great milestone. The data from Friday shows New York has hit that benchmark, but 84 New Yorkers still tragically lost their lives to COVID-19 on Friday.

“In my head, I was always looking to get under 100, and we’re under 100. It doesn’t do any good for those 84 families that are feeling the pain, but for me, it’s just a sign we are making real progress and I feel good about that.” Andrew M. Cuomo

NEW YORK STATE GOVERNOR

Once again on Saturday, Cuomo urged New Yorkers to get tested for COVID-19 even if you feel fine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 35% of people infected with COVID-19 will never show symptoms of the virus. You may not show symptoms of the virus, but without getting tested you can’t know for sure if you are transmitting the virus to the people around you.

The criteria below outlines who is eligible to get a COVID-19 test in New York:

Those displaying a coronavirus symptom

Those in contact with someone they know who is positive for COVID-19

Those subject to precautionary or mandatory quarantine

Health care workers or first responders

Essential workers who interact with the public

Those returning to work in phase one

Cuomo says there are over 760 testing sites in New York, and even if you tested negative for the virus before, you should get tested again.

To sign up for a test near you, search “Coronavirus testing near me” into Google, or visit the state’s coronavirus testing site locator.

According to the governor, the steps New York has taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are working to flatten the curve.

Some states are seeing an increase in cases as they reopen, and Cuomo says 24 states may have uncontrolled spreading of COVID-19. Governor Cuomo is proud of New Yorkers for keeping the curve relatively flat as the state starts to reopen.

In terms of reopening, every region in New York State is currently in phase one of the process except New York City, Long Island, and the Mid-Hudson region.

On Saturday, the governor said the Mid-Hudson region could start phase one as soon as Tuesday, and Long Island might be able to start with phase one on Wednesday. New York City has still only met four of the seven required benchmarks to begin phase one.

As a rule of thumb, phase two can begin in regions two weeks after phase one starts, and Cuomo says it’s more of a judgment call than a strictly data-driven decision.

Cuomo continued to ask New Yorkers to wear a face covering whenever and wherever social distancing is not possible.

“I am telling you, those masks can save your life. Those masks can save another person’s life. The most astonishing fact to me all through this, that the emergency room health professionals have a lower infection rate than the general population. That the bus drivers, transit workers, police officers have a lower rate of infection because the masks work.” Cuomo

New Yorkers submitted 600 videos to the state contest encouraging people to wear masks. You can vote for your favorite of the five finalists. The winner will be announced on Tuesday.

