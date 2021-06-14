New York State ranked fourth most fun state nationwide

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As summer months are fast approaching, New York State may be one of the top options for some summertime fun.

A report from personal finance website WalletHub determined that New York State is one of the “Most Fun” in the country. The report compared the 50 states across 26 key metrics, with a data set ranging from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita.

The report determined that California, Florida, Nevada, New York and Illinois were the top five most fun states nationwide. The least fun state was determined the be West Virginia.

Specific findings for New York are listed below:

Highest restaurants per capita (tied with California, Florida and Texas.)

Most movie theaters per capita (tied with California)

Third most golf courses and country clubs per capita

Most performing arts theaters per capita (tied with California)

Most fitness centers per capita (tied with California)

Seventh highest amusement parks per capita

A full list of rankings is also included in the chart below: