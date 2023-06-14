ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Two hundred thirty-eight new troopers were honored for their perseverance and dedication Wednesday morning. Governor Kathy Hochul said when disaster strikes, you’ll be grateful for that hard work.

“You’re the car that’s going to pull up,” Hochul said while addressing the graduates. “Not knowing what lies ahead. Putting yourself in danger on a dark, rainy night. But when you open the door, you’ll be the face of hope.”

Hochul added the families and friends in the audience “put a spark in you that brought you to this place today. Because this is available for everyone to apply to, but so few stand up and raise their hand and say, ‘I want to be a member.'”

Members, worth protecting. “Watch over with your divine care, those who wear the grey,” said Father Carrera of Our Lady of Grace Church in his opening prayer. “Especially these new troopers.”

That way, they can protect and serve. “That is the life that you have sought, the life that you worked so hard for, and with this graduation, it is the life that you’ve achieved,” concluded Governor Hochul.