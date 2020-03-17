Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

New York State Police suspending some services

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police have announced they are suspending some services across the state due to coronavirus concerns.

Until further notice, State Police will not be doing employment fingerprinting or child safety seat checks at their stations.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak