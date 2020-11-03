BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials are asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing Bloomfield man.
Police say 28-year-old Dean Nohle is a missing vulnerable adult and may be in need of medical attention.
Nohle is described as a white male, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 250 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
Officials say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. He was last seen by family on September 13 and was confirmed to be in the Batavia area on September 14.
Nohle has a tattoo of a dog riding a rocket ship on his left side by his kidney, a tattoo on his back of a symbol similar to Delpha Phi and a surgical scar on his right elbow. Officials say he likes to travel and indicated a desire to go south for the winter.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop E Headquarters at (585) 398-4100.
LATEST STORIES
- New York State Police searching for missing Bloomfield man last seen in September
- Striking images of businesses boarded up for Election Day in 15 major US cities
- What happened to people who lost the presidential election?
- Hampden County Sheriff’s Department searching for inmate who walked away from recovery center
- Millions expected to vote in Massachusetts on Election Day