ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Museum is ready to get back to normal hours of operation.

Currently, the museum in Albany is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, but starting on Saturday, it will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Some galleries and exhibits are closed, including the Carousel, but the Cohoes Mastodon is ready for viewing.

Unvaccinated visitors are required to wear masks in public spaces.