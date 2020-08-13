New York state mayors calling for federal support

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York state mayors want federal support to help local governments recover from the coronavirus pandemic. At 2 p.m. on Thursday, a statewide coalition is calling on the national government to send financial aid.

The New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials, headquartered in Albany, is holding a press conference to discuss the economic impact on towns, hamlets, cities, and villages. The meeting will be held virtually on Thursday afternoon.

The conference of mayors includes local leaders from across the state:

Freeport Village Mayor Robert Kennedy, Nassau County

Binghamton Mayor Richard David, Broome County

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, Onondaga County

Hamilton Village Mayor RuthAnn Loveless, Madison County

NYCOM says municipalities are facing unique challenges and drastic cuts, and that Congress must resume negotiations to combat the sharp economic downturn caused by COVID-19. At the press conference, they plan to highlight “the need for urgent action at the federal level to support New York municipalities as they continue to provide essential services to keep their communities safe and support the national economic recovery.”

