ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State continues to face a shortage of EMS workers, according to new data from the New York State Department of Health.

The study found that the number of certified providers in New York is down nine percent from a decade ago, and it has an impact on ambulance response times.

Low pay was the main reason given for the shortage. EMS workers make just half the salary of most firefighters and police officers.