NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) will hold two in-person hearings regarding the gender wage gap impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and how to close it. The hearings, one being held on Thursday and the other on Tuesday, January 31, will also go over the impact the pandemic had on women in the workforce, and the NYSDOL will be looking for feedback from the public. Anyone looking to attend or provide testimony should register online to secure registration.

The first hearing will happen at the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building on the second floor’s community room located at 163 West 125th Street, New York, NY. Those looking to live stream it can do so online. The second will be held at the Empire State Plaza concourse meeting room 2-3, 100 S Mall Arterial in Albany. Those looking to live stream that hearing can do so online.

According to the New York State Department of Labor, doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and will begin at 11 a.m. for both hearings.