ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will be adding 13 new locations to the New York State Birding Trail, they announced on Friday. The 13 new locations will bring the total number of birding trail locations to 325 across the state, which looks to offer a number of different birding and bird-watching experiences for New Yorkers and other visitors to enjoy.

“Fall is one of the most beautiful and scenic times to experience the outdoors in New York and it’s a prime time to visit the new State Birding Trail sites,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Birdwatching is one of New York’s fastest-growing recreation and tourism activities and these areas are open for visitors of all ages, abilities, backgrounds, and experience levels to enjoy. I encourage New Yorkers and visitors to take the opportunity to explore these new locations and experience the state’s world-class birding opportunities.”

The new additional birdling locations across the state include: