New York state COVID update, November 24

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID on Wednesday.

“The holiday season is a special time of year when we gather with our families and loved ones, but we’re also headed into a vulnerable time when more people are traveling, gathering indoors, and the chance of spreading COVID-19 is higher,” Hochul said in a statement. “We know how to prevent the spread of this deadly virus – get vaccinated. If you’re vaccinated, then get the booster, and if you’ve done both then encourage your friends and loved ones to get vaccinated. Now is the time to do it. Let’s get through the holiday season without any spikes.” 

Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 178,092
  • Total Positive – 7,166
  • Percent Positive – 4.02%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.84%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,580 (+65)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 404
  • Patients in ICU – 498 (+24)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 242 (+7)
  • Total Discharges – 213,885 (+302)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,314
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,041
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 29,347,035
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 120,611
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 719,434
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100k population is as follows:Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

RegionSunday, November 21, 2021Monday, November 22, 2021Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Capital Region56.4656.9959.15
Central New York52.3252.4851.78
Finger Lakes65.3464.2964.77
Long Island31.7032.2933.47
Mid-Hudson23.9224.0124.32
Mohawk Valley67.0366.3266.59
New York City15.8416.3416.81
North Country60.2259.9859.84
Southern Tier62.1561.9061.45
Western New York71.8073.0676.53
Statewide33.5333.8734.64

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSunday, November 21, 2021Monday, November 22, 2021Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Capital Region6.83%6.80%7.04%
Central New York6.73%6.71%6.48%
Finger Lakes8.68%8.57%8.56%
Long Island4.18%4.20%4.28%
Mid-Hudson2.94%2.95%2.94%
Mohawk Valley7.67%7.64%7.80%
New York City1.63%1.65%1.67%
North Country7.26%7.23%7.35%
Southern Tier5.08%4.97%5.06%
Western New York9.79%9.72%9.88%
Statewide3.82%3.81%3.84%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

Borough in NYCSaturday, November 20, 2021Sunday, November 21, 2021Monday, November 22, 2021
Bronx1.54%1.60%1.67%
Kings1.60%1.60%1.56%
New York1.29%1.30%1.29%
Queens1.99%2.03%2.12%
Richmond2.47%2.48%2.53%

On Wednesday, 7,166 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,665,844. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany33,776104
Allegany5,82025
Broome27,729118
Cattaraugus9,66783
Cayuga9,55034
Chautauqua14,491142
Chemung12,54866
Chenango5,42628
Clinton7,85326
Columbia5,56820
Cortland5,99916
Delaware4,25429
Dutchess37,54760
Erie121,435751
Essex2,90717
Franklin5,21423
Fulton7,63937
Genesee8,37351
Greene4,83820
Hamilton5081
Herkimer8,08540
Jefferson10,99879
Lewis4,10135
Livingston6,97337
Madison7,17933
Monroe95,455439
Montgomery6,99731
Nassau223,456474
Niagara27,914229
NYC1,124,9541,469
Oneida32,453188
Onondaga58,327257
Ontario11,36472
Orange61,263166
Orleans5,32834
Oswego13,79694
Otsego5,20231
Putnam12,99725
Rensselaer16,94190
Rockland55,05672
Saratoga23,823163
Schenectady18,922109
Schoharie2,60314
Schuyler1,8587
Seneca3,12026
St. Lawrence12,47484
Steuben12,05961
Suffolk252,053581
Sullivan9,32447
Tioga6,20943
Tompkins7,2238
Ulster18,70172
Warren6,98465
Washington6,37061
Wayne9,89763
Westchester147,177158
Wyoming5,12347
Yates1,94311

On Wednesday, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,314. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Cattaraugus1
Chautauqua1
Chemung1
Erie2
Genesee1
Herkimer1
Kings4
Monroe2
Onondaga1
Ontario1
Orange1
Queens1
Richmond1
Schenectady3
St. Lawrence1
Steuben1
Suffolk3
Sullivan1
Ulster1
Washington1
Wyoming1

On Wednesday, 26,219 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,681 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region795,3312,163
Central New York613,180787
Finger Lakes810,2361,368
Long Island1,999,4934,802
Mid-Hudson1,554,4743,505
Mohawk Valley307,861561
New York City7,151,39910,253
North Country286,019566
Southern Tier413,050545
Western New York889,2621,669
Statewide14,820,30526,219

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region715,601575
Central New York560,458347
Finger Lakes739,466502
Long Island1,774,2221,971
Mid-Hudson1,360,8411,523
Mohawk Valley282,930183
New York City6,362,8056,469
North Country255,472126
Southern Tier374,947263
Western New York803,847722
Statewide13,230,58912,681

