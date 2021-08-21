New York State COVID update, August 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of the Governor released a statewide COVID update on Saturday afternoon.
“The Delta variant continues to be a very serious threat, and we know what COVID is capable of if we were to let it outmaneuver us,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a written statement. “We simply cannot afford to risk all the progress we’ve made against this virus. Our frontline workers and everyday New Yorkers made great sacrifices to get us where we are today—and the best way to honor that is to get vaccinated. If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly at one of our many sites across the state.”
Saturday’s data on the state’s progress combatting COVID is below:
- Test Results Reported – 169,716
- Total Positive – 4,990
- Percent Positive – 2.94%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.12%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,978 (+44)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 298
- Patients in ICU – 407 (+6)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 184 (+9)
- Total Discharges – 190,381 (+261)
- Deaths – 18
- Total Deaths – 43,355
- Total vaccine doses administered – 23,187,384
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 54,431
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 329,230
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 75.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 68.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 63.5%
Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 57.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 65.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 58.9%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days:
|Region
|Wednesday
August 18
|Thursday
August 19
|Friday
August 20
|Capital Region
|4.70%
|4.39%
|4.33%
|Central New York
|4.67%
|4.30%
|4.46%
|Finger Lakes
|4.07%
|3.96%
|4.00%
|Long Island
|3.96%
|4.07%
|4.06%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.36%
|3.37%
|3.40%
|Mohawk Valley
|3.35%
|3.47%
|3.46%
|New York City
|2.59%
|2.57%
|2.55%
|North Country
|4.46%
|4.38%
|4.08%
|Southern Tier
|3.86%
|3.34%
|3.17%
|Western New York
|3.28%
|3.27%
|3.36%
|Statewide
|3.15%
|3.13%
|3.12%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days:
|Borough
|Wednesday
August 18
|Thursday
August 19
|Friday
August 20
|Bronx
|2.91%
|2.86%
|2.86%
|Kings
|2.67%
|2.69%
|2.62%
|New York
|2.04%
|2.01%
|2.02%
|Queens
|2.71%
|2.68%
|2.69%
|Richmond
|3.41%
|3.39%
|3.19%
On Friday, 4,990 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID, bringing the total to 2,215,600:
|County
|Total positive
|New positive
|Albany
|26,171
|82
|Allegany
|3,641
|2
|Broome
|19,480
|43
|Cattaraugus
|5,957
|15
|Cayuga
|6,846
|36
|Chautauqua
|9,307
|25
|Chemung
|8,068
|19
|Chenango
|3,767
|16
|Clinton
|4,970
|3
|Columbia
|4,261
|9
|Cortland
|4,167
|18
|Delaware
|2,599
|9
|Dutchess
|31,254
|97
|Erie
|93,015
|187
|Essex
|1,733
|3
|Franklin
|2,738
|15
|Fulton
|4,638
|18
|Genesee
|5,576
|11
|Greene
|3,588
|12
|Hamilton
|346
|3
|Herkimer
|5,447
|21
|Jefferson
|6,461
|11
|Lewis
|2,926
|5
|Livingston
|4,676
|16
|Madison
|4,785
|26
|Monroe
|72,551
|175
|Montgomery
|4,500
|17
|Nassau
|194,686
|451
|Niagara
|20,717
|23
|NYC
|999,566
|2,084
|Oneida
|23,512
|44
|Onondaga
|41,256
|137
|Ontario
|7,748
|18
|Orange
|51,064
|122
|Orleans
|3,249
|9
|Oswego
|8,112
|33
|Otsego
|3,706
|13
|Putnam
|11,134
|29
|Rensselaer
|12,039
|48
|Rockland
|48,673
|60
|Saratoga
|16,703
|61
|Schenectady
|14,083
|40
|Schoharie
|1,827
|4
|Schuyler
|1,123
|6
|Seneca
|2,111
|6
|St. Lawrence
|7,136
|27
|Steuben
|7,209
|25
|Suffolk
|211,975
|472
|Sullivan
|7,130
|20
|Tioga
|4,009
|6
|Tompkins
|4,763
|25
|Ulster
|14,853
|64
|Warren
|4,062
|16
|Washington
|3,365
|9
|Wayne
|6,134
|11
|Westchester
|135,295
|230
|Wyoming
|3,669
|2
|Yates
|1,223
|1
On Friday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,355:
|County
|Deaths
|Chautauqua
|1
|Erie
|2
|Greene
|1
|Kings
|4
|Nassau
|2
|Manhattan
|1
|Niagara
|1
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|2
|Saratoga
|1
|Suffolk
|1
|Westchester
|1
On Friday, 34,616 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 21,940 completed their vaccine series:
|Region
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People who were fully vaccinated in the last day
|Total
|24-hour increase
|Capital Region
|712,053
|1,498
|656,724
|889
|Central New York
|558,190
|827
|520,567
|596
|Finger Lakes
|720,487
|1,247
|675,123
|872
|Long Island
|1,699,921
|5,267
|1,517,817
|3,608
|Mid-Hudson
|1,347,502
|3,562
|1,201,437
|2,253
|Mohawk Valley
|277,921
|515
|257,547
|330
|New York City
|5,988,851
|19,100
|5,333,324
|11,537
|North Country
|257,867
|454
|234,842
|294
|Southern Tier
|369,512
|707
|343,085
|427
|Western New York
|784,028
|1,439
|724,621
|1,134
|Statewide
|12,716,332
|34,616
|11,465,087
|21,940
