New York state COVID update, April 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — During a briefing Friday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the coronavirus situation continues to improve in New York. Even so, he warned people to remain vigilant and beware that the pandemic isn’t over.

For new coronavirus numbers, the governor announced the following data:

232,929 COVID-19 tests reported Thursday

6,555 new cases

2.81% statewide positivity rate

43 new deaths

3,884 hospitalized

“The COVID crisis is not over,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It is better, but it is not over. We shouldn’t act like this is over. We have to appreciate that we have made progress, but we are still dealing with it. It’s been an international event that has done tremendous damage all across the board. The damage has been unlike anything we’ve seen in my generation. It is a war, and it is a war were still in the midst of.”

The governor said, as of Friday morning:

12,867,468 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in New York

8,028,950 New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose

5,391,121 New Yorkers fully vaccinated

“Our vaccine efforts are going very well,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We are dependent on the supply from the federal government, but we have literally hundreds of vaccine distribution sites. We’re spending millions of dollars on vaccine and public education on the vaccine. As you know, it’s now just a race between the rate of infection of COVID, the spread of COVID, and the number of vaccines — that’s what this is.”