ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Board of Elections (BOE), in coordination with Enhanced Voting, has released a remote accessible “vote-by-mail- system to help voters with print disabilities. The Electronic Accessible Ballot Delivery System allows voters to complete their absentee ballot independently, by allowing the voter to mark their ballot on their electronic device.

“The Board’s new Accessible Ballot Delivery System was designed with ample input from the Disability Community and Enhanced Voting,” said Kristen Zebrowski Stavisky, Co-Executive Director of the New York State Board of Elections. “The final product is an easy-to-use, simple platform with stringent security standards to ensure all voters will have equitable access to a private vote.”

States including Florida, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Virginia have already incorporated an election technology company that has provided accessible vote-by-mail solutions. Voters with disabilities can request an absentee ballot on the NY State Elections website.

“In addition to being fully accessible to voters with visual disabilities, the system is also compatible with all major browsers and device sizes including smartphones and tablets,” said Todd Valentine, Co-Executive Director of the New York State Board of Elections. “The Accessible Ballot Delivery System will allow voters with print disabilities to complete their absentee ballot independently.”