New York State Board for Historic Preservation recommends 18 sites in NYS for ‘Historic Place’ designation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Eighteen different sites in New York State have been recommended by the New York State Board for Historic Preservation to be designated to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

Being on a state or national register can help owners revitalize the property, and even make them eligible for revitalization grants.

“These historic locations highlight so much of what is exceptional about New York and its incredible contributions to our nation’s history,” New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “By placing these landmarks on the State and National Registers of Historic Places, we are helping to ensure these places and their caretakers have the funding needed to preserve, improve and promote the best of this great state.”

Commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, Erik Kulleseid, said, “The nominations highlight the broad diversity of our state, its people, and their stories. This recognition helps support ongoing efforts made by many people over the years to protect and appreciate New York’s fascinating history.”

Deputy Commissioner for Historic Preservation at State Parks, Daniel Mackay, said, “The Division for Historic Preservation is committed to designating and supporting historic places that represent the histories of our State’s diverse population.”

Capital District

Greenwich School District School No. 11, Center Falls, Washington County – Opened in this rural community in the 1850s, this one-room schoolhouse served one of the mill hamlets that developed along the Battenkill River during the 19th century. The school closed in 1944 and is currently vacant.

Central New York

– This area contains eight brick commercial buildings that are the only remaining area of the city’s late-19th century and early 20th century commercial architecture. Oneida Community Limited Administration Building, Oneida, Madison County – Originally constructed in 1926, this Collegiate Gothic-style commercial building was expanded in 1948 and 1965. An internationally known manufacturer of silverware, cutlery, and tableware, the company was an outgrowth of the Oneida Community, a utopian religious communal society established in Oneida in 1848. The religious community dissolved in 1880, and became the silverware company Oneida Limited, which remains in business, although manufacturing is now done overseas. Administrative and corporate functions remain in Oneida.

Finger Lakes

– First listed on the National and State Register of Historic Places in 2005, the listing for this early 19th century residence and farm property is being expanded to include a historic barn that was recently acquired. Hannah and George W. Jones House, Ovid, Seneca County – Built in 1873, this Italianate-style residence retains its architectural features. Built for a local wealthy couple, the building was later used as a funeral home.

Long Island

Mary E. Bell House, Center Moriches, Suffolk County – Currently a museum, this two-story frame house was built in 1872 by an African American family and reflects the history of Long Island’s African American community and the establishment of a nearby African Methodist Episcopal Church in the 1840s. The home fell out of family ownership in the 1990s and was threatened with demolition in 2009 before the Town of Brookhaven took ownership.

Mid-Hudson

– Covering more than 250 buildings, sites and structures, this historic district expansion includes residential areas associated with the village’s once-thriving violet growing industry as well as a neighborhood established for African American and Irish American residents, areas excluded when the district was originally listed in 1979. It includes the Platt Avenue area that during the early 20th century made the village an important center of the national violet growing industry. While the area’s many violet greenhouses are now gone, the district still includes the grand former residences of major producers, such as “violet kings” Ethan A. Coon and Julius Vonderlinden. Zion Episcopal Church, Dobbs Ferry, Westchester County – First constructed in the 1830s in the Gothic Revival style, and expanded in the 1850s and 1870s, the church remains in use and is the oldest religious building in Dobbs Ferry.

Mohawk Valley

Hildreth Homestead, Herkimer, Herkimer County – This farm property includes an Italianate-style home and barn that dates to the 1860s and reflects the growth of the region’s agricultural sector.

New York City

Frederick Law Olmstead Sr. Farmhouse, Staten Island, Richmond County – The architect, writer and social critic lived in this home on the South Shore of Staten Island as a young man between 1848 and 1855. Olmstead is known for designing Central Park and Prospect Park in New York City, as well as the Niagara Reservation, which is now Niagara Falls State Park.

North Country

Oval Wood Dish Factory, Tupper Lake, Franklin County – Built between 1916 and 1918, the former factory complex is an example of the woodworking industry in the Adirondacks in the early 20th century. The business closed in 1967 after a warehouse fire.

Southern Tier

Chenango Canal, Towpath and Lock 106 (Walker’s Lock), Chenango Forks, Chenango and Broome counties – This is a remaining 1.3-mile section of the Chenango Canal, built between 1834 and 1836, that once connected the Erie Canal at Utica to the Susquehanna River in Binghamton. Lock 106 was one of 116 locks that were constructed along its 97 miles, which also included 19 aqueducts, 52 culverts, 162 bridges and a reservoir system. The canal fueled the economy of the two counties until it closed in 1878 due to financial competition from the railroads.

Western New York