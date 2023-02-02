NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Childbirth is declining nationwide. According to a report from QuoteWizard, births have declined by 7% since 2016, and over the last six years, only 2021 saw an increase, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their report also finds that in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, fewer children were being born than at any point compared to the last 36 years. Nearly 350K fewer children were born in 2020 than in 2016.

State to state, some have seen dips as low as 20%. Their report finds Alaska has the largest decline in birth rates at 17% from 2016 to 2021, followed by Wyoming at 16%, then New Mexico third at 15%. New York follows suit with the nationwide trend, placing in the top 10 and seeing a 10% decline in the birth rate.

The top 10 states seeing the biggest decline in birth rates are the following –

Alaska (-17%) Wyoming (-16%) New Mexico (-15%) Illinois, California, Hawaii (-14%) North Dakota, West Virginia, Oregon, New York (-10%)

Only two states, according to the report, increased in childbirths from 2016 to 2021. Those are Tennessee, with an increase of 1%, and New Hampshire, with an increase of 3%.

QuoteWizard cites several reasons as potential contributors to these declining numbers. Societal trends, the economy, and lower infant mortality rates are just a few, along with the cost of raising a child.

Methodology

According to QuoteWizard, they looked at the CDC National Center for Health Statistics’ provisional number of births. They found the change in provisional births over a five-year period from 2016 to 2021.