New York reviewing Buffalo Bills plan for 6,700 fans to attend potential playoffs

The National Anthem is played at New Era Stadium before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC/WSYR) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that a plan is being developed between New York’s Department of Health and the Buffalo Bills which could allow 6,700 fans into the Bills’ upcoming playoff game.

According to Cuomo, the plan would potentially allow 6,700 fans into the game, but they must produce a negative COVID-19 test before entering the stadium.

“Can you reopen venues using vaccinated people? We’re not there yet, but can you reopen venues with rapid testing? We’re exploring some options,” Cuomo said. “Buffalo Bills proposed 6,700 fans for their upcoming playoff game. The New York State Department of Health is working on a model where fans get tested on the way in, and contact traced after to see what the effect is.”

New York State Budget Director Robert Mujica said masks would be required at all times inside the stadium and fans would be properly spaced apart. After the game, the health department would follow up with the fans who attended, in order to conduct contact tracing.

According to Cuomo, New York’s plan to potentially allow fans at the upcoming Buffalo Bills playoff game is “in development.” He said the state will review the plan before the playoff game, which is still a few weeks away.

“We can control how fans get into the stadium, but we can’t control the parties before or after, like at the airport last weekend. That’s where this virus spreads,” said New York State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. “This would be a demonstration project. It’s a public health model and hasn’t been done in the nation before.”

Zucker also said the state can control how fans act during the game to ensure COVID-19 is not spreading. However, the ancillary events associated with a playoff football game, like tailgates and after parties, are what the state is working on in order to make this plan a reality.

“The stadium is basically a controlled area, but could you create situations that you have not contemplated, which would be problematic,” said Mujica. “Those large gatherings without masks, fans at the airport, those are highly problematic and could we be creating something inadvertently. That’s one of the department of health’s concerns and that’s what they’re talking through, so nothing is final at this time.”

The governor said no final decision has been made at this time, but that if approved, this rapid testing upon entry model could be a template for future events.

The last time the Bills hosted a playoff game was December 28, 1996.