NEW YORK (NEWS10) — With more people returning to work, working parents find themselves once again having to look into childcare during the day. According to a report from How to Home, New York residents are no strangers to this, as they rank fourth on most money spent on child care compared to the rest of the nation.

According to their report, the prices for daycare and preschool skyrocketed by nearly 120%. As for New York State, a brief summary of the data they collected is as follows:

Share of income spent on childcare: 6.6%

Median annual childcare spending: $8,320

Median annual income: $100,000

Compared to the statistics for the entire United States:

Share of income spent on childcare: 5.3%

Median annual childcare spending: $6,000

Median annual income: $92,262

Their report claims that in some states, median annual childcare spending sees numbers north of $9,000. As for the top 10 states that spend the most on childcare, they are as follows: