NEW YORK (NEWS10) — According to new research by Texas real estate experts from Texas Real Estate Source, New York residents are among the least likely to move houses in 2022. Their study examined Google Trends data of search terms that are frequently used by people interested in moving houses. The terms were combined to give each state a “total search score” to discover which states have been the most and least interested in moving houses so far in 2022.

According to their research, New York ranks in the top ten of residents who are least likely to move, at the state level. New York ranks number eight, with the rest of the top ten as follows-

Hawaii Alaska Illinois Wisconsin New Mexico Montana North Dakota New York California Nebraska

The study also found more Southern and South-Eastern states as the most likely to move houses this year. South Carolina residents ranked the highest as people who are most interested in moving house, with the rest of the top ten rounding out as follows-

South Carolina North Carolina Arkansas Georgia Alabama Delaware Texas Ohio Kentucky Indiana

“This year we’ve seen fluctuations in house prices across America, which can easily lead to many thinking about relocating, downsizing, or moving home,” a spokesperson from Texas Real Estate Source said. “This study provides interesting insight into which states are the most eager to move this year and as house prices continue to shift, it will be interesting to see if these searches translate into sales.”