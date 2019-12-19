New York representatives voted overwhelmingly in favor of impeachment

The U.S. Capitol is seen at the end of the day Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Washington, after the U.S. House voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges, abuse of power and obstructing Congress. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, President Donald Trump was the third president in United States history to be impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The majority of New York representatives voted in favor of impeachment as recorded by the House of Representatives Office of the Clerk.

House representatives voted on two articles of impeachment. Article I was for abuse of power. Article II was for obstruction of Congress. The slideshow below shows the votes of all the New York representatives.

New Yorkers can find out what district they live in and who is the representative of their district here.