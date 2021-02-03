New York repeals law disproportionately impacting women and transgender people

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Community advocates are applauding the repeal of an anti-loitering law known as the “walking while trans” ban. Activists argue the law gave police too much discretion to stop and arrest people.

“We are on a positive and optimistic upswing,” said Transgender Activist Jullius Faulkner.

The most recent win for the transgender community was the repeal of an anti-loitering law in New York. The law gave police the authority to justify an arrest of someone for prostitution after profiling them on what they wore or how they looked.

“I felt excited. And I felt the whole community, the transgender community, could feel seen,” Faulkner said.

Faulkner works with the organization ‘In Our Own Voices.’ He said members have been profiled and arrested solely for walking down the street.

“I had a community member who was detained because originally she held a safer sex kit, which held condoms, and that was used as circumstantial evidence as indicative to soliciting prostitution,” Faulkner said.

Data shows the law disproportionately impacted women and communities of color. 91 percent of people arrested under the statute were Black or Latino. 80 percent of people arrested identified as women.

“The real problem with this law from a civil rights and constitutional stand point is it’s vagueness,” said Assemblymen Phil Steck.

Steck is also a civil rights attorney. He said the criteria of the law for arrest since its inception in 1976 wasn’t clear.

“A police officer might think because some woman was walking around in revealing clothing, they might arrest them for loitering for prostitution, when in fact they have nothing to do with prostitution whatsoever,” Steck said.

While Faulkner remains optimistic on the progress of the community, he said the next step is to seal and expunge the records for people arrested under this law. He also said the repeal is a big victory for transgender people as they work to build trust in the policing community.

“As a people we know that police are supposed to protect and serve us, so we’re going to engage with them. It’s just that engagement that we want to make more inclusive and undergo and handle,” Faulkner said.