New York releases new data on COVID nursing home deaths

New York News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is wheeled into Cobble Hill Health Center by emergency medical workers in the Brooklyn borough of New York. A grim blame game with partisan overtones is breaking out over COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, a tiny slice of the population that represents a shockingly high proportion of Americans who have perished in the pandemic. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York released new data about coronavirus deaths in nursing homes over the weekend. A report dated February 4 and posted on Saturday shows a total of 13,382 presumed and confirmed COVID deaths of residents of nursing homes and adult care facilities. Of those, 4,067, or about 30%, passed away outside the facilities.

The report provides the following breakdown for counties in and around the Capital Region:

CountyConfirmed COVID deaths at nursing homesDeaths of nursing home residents outside facility
Albany9428
Columbia3519
Dutchess9659
Essex113
Fulton2023
Greene2915
Montgomery5010
Rensselaer3438
Saratoga336
Schenectady217
Schoharie00
Ulster7932
Warren298
Washington283
Total:560251

Out of 811 deaths of nursing home residents that were confirmed to be caused by COVID-19 in the counties above, roughly 31% did not take place in the nursing home.

The report also includes a more specific breakdown of numbers of presumed deaths in addition to confirmed deaths, alongside smaller numbers at adult care facilities. Take a look:

fatalities_nursing_home_acfDownload

