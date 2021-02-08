New York releases new data on COVID nursing home deaths

FILE- In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is wheeled into Cobble Hill Health Center by emergency medical workers in the Brooklyn borough of New York. A grim blame game with partisan overtones is breaking out over COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, a tiny slice of the population that represents a shockingly high proportion of Americans who have perished in the pandemic. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York released new data about coronavirus deaths in nursing homes over the weekend. A report dated February 4 and posted on Saturday shows a total of 13,382 presumed and confirmed COVID deaths of residents of nursing homes and adult care facilities. Of those, 4,067, or about 30%, passed away outside the facilities.

The report provides the following breakdown for counties in and around the Capital Region:

County Confirmed COVID deaths at nursing homes Deaths of nursing home residents outside facility Albany 94 28 Columbia 35 19 Dutchess 96 59 Essex 11 3 Fulton 20 23 Greene 29 15 Montgomery 50 10 Rensselaer 34 38 Saratoga 33 6 Schenectady 21 7 Schoharie 0 0 Ulster 79 32 Warren 29 8 Washington 28 3 Total: 560 251

Out of 811 deaths of nursing home residents that were confirmed to be caused by COVID-19 in the counties above, roughly 31% did not take place in the nursing home.

The report also includes a more specific breakdown of numbers of presumed deaths in addition to confirmed deaths, alongside smaller numbers at adult care facilities. Take a look: