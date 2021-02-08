New York releases new data on COVID nursing home deaths

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York released new data about coronavirus deaths in nursing homes over the weekend. A report dated February 4 and posted on Saturday shows a total of 13,382 presumed and confirmed COVID deaths of residents of nursing homes and adult care facilities. Of those, 4,067, or about 30%, passed away outside the facilities.
The report provides the following breakdown for counties in and around the Capital Region:
|County
|Confirmed COVID deaths at nursing homes
|Deaths of nursing home residents outside facility
|Albany
|94
|28
|Columbia
|35
|19
|Dutchess
|96
|59
|Essex
|11
|3
|Fulton
|20
|23
|Greene
|29
|15
|Montgomery
|50
|10
|Rensselaer
|34
|38
|Saratoga
|33
|6
|Schenectady
|21
|7
|Schoharie
|0
|0
|Ulster
|79
|32
|Warren
|29
|8
|Washington
|28
|3
|Total:
|560
|251
Out of 811 deaths of nursing home residents that were confirmed to be caused by COVID-19 in the counties above, roughly 31% did not take place in the nursing home.
The report also includes a more specific breakdown of numbers of presumed deaths in addition to confirmed deaths, alongside smaller numbers at adult care facilities. Take a look: