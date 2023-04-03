ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Association of Reduction, Reuse, and Recycling (NYSAR3) has announced the New York Recycles! poster contest to promote higher excellence in waste reduction. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade in New York State public and private schools, youth organizations, and home-schooled students are welcome to participate.

Those interested in participating can use the theme description webpage to guide their posters. The themes for this year will be the first R-reduction, and reduce your single use. The winners of the competition will have their artwork featured in the 2024 New York Recycles! calendar, a framed copy of their winning poster, and other prizes.

The deadline for poster submissions, which can be received via email, is no later than Wednesday, May 26. Anyone with further questions may call Kelli Timbrook at NYSAR3 at (518) 410-6451.