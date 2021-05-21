New York gets 9K+ housing vouchers for homelessness, domestic violence, human trafficking

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced that $5 billion from the American Rescue Plan in the form of emergency housing vouchers. Twenty-four public housing authorities and local governments across New York are getting 9,925 of them, which are used for people or families experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Take a look at where the vouchers are going throughout the greater Capital Region and Hudson Valley:

City or program Vouchers Albany Housing Authority 30 Troy Housing Authority 21 Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority 22 Amsterdam Housing Authority 15 Ellenville Housing Authority 15 City of Poughkeepsie 15 City of Utica 15 Village of Walton 15 NYS Housing Trust Fund Corporation (located in Albany) 1447

“HUD is taking swift action to address homelessness, domestic violence, and human trafficking by providing 9,925 Emergency Housing Vouchers to communities throughout New York State,” said Stephen Murphy, HUD Deputy Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey. “Local housing authorities will work hand-in-hand with homeless services providers to assist thousands of homeless families, victims of domestic abuse, survivors of human trafficking, and those facing eviction and fearing homelessness to secure stable housing as we recover from the pandemic.”

According to HUD estimates, the vouchers could help house 130,000 households nationwide.