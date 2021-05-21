New York gets 9K+ housing vouchers for homelessness, domestic violence, human trafficking

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced that $5 billion from the American Rescue Plan in the form of emergency housing vouchers. Twenty-four public housing authorities and local governments across New York are getting 9,925 of them, which are used for people or families experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Take a look at where the vouchers are going throughout the greater Capital Region and Hudson Valley:

City or programVouchers
Albany Housing Authority30
Troy Housing Authority21
Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority22
Amsterdam Housing Authority15
Ellenville Housing Authority15
City of Poughkeepsie15
City of Utica15
Village of Walton15
NYS Housing Trust Fund Corporation (located in Albany)1447

“HUD is taking swift action to address homelessness, domestic violence, and human trafficking by providing 9,925 Emergency Housing Vouchers to communities throughout New York State,” said Stephen Murphy, HUD Deputy Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey.  “Local housing authorities will work hand-in-hand with homeless services providers to assist thousands of homeless families, victims of domestic abuse, survivors of human trafficking, and those facing eviction and fearing homelessness to secure stable housing as we recover from the pandemic.” 

According to HUD estimates, the vouchers could help house 130,000 households nationwide.

